PPP wants parliament’s supremacy, says Zardari

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supremo Asif Ali Zardari yesterday said his party wanted supremacy of the parliament. The PPP leader paid tribute to the victims of the Karsaz incident on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day. He said that the martyrs had made a history of sacrifice, bravery and loyalty. “The tragedy is unforgettable,” he added.
Zardari said the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Karsaz will not be in vain. The 18th Constitutional Amendment is the fruit of the struggle of the martyrs of democracy and it strengthened the democratic order, he said. Zardari said Pakistan will remain indebted to the blood of the martyrs of democracy until it is made a complete welfare state.
“The objective of the Benazir Income Support Program is to make the poor and deserving women shareholders in the benefits of the state,” he maintained. Zardari said the PPP will continue to struggle to create the Pakistan dreamt by former premier Benazir Bhutto, where there will be peace and prosperity for the people.
“The country will develop with an independent parliament, the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of the people. The youth should support Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as he will never disappoint the nation,” Zardari, a former President, said.
Separately, PPP Chairman said the martyrs of the Karsaz tragic incident have created an unforgettable story in history by sacrificing their lives. “It is also evidence that the Pakistani nation is determined to face and overcome every challenge for democracy,” he added. In a message released on the 16th anniversary of the tragic incident, he said the grief and sorrow of this horrific and bloody incident was still fresh in the minds of the nation. “Today, we pay tribute to the 180 martyrs of the tragic incident and seek mercy from Allah for them. On behalf of the Pakistan People’s Party, I express unity and offer respect to the families of the martyrs,” he added.