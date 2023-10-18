PPP wants parliament’s supremacy, says Zardari

Says Pakistan will remain indebted to blood of martyrs of democracy until it is made a complete welfare state.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supre­mo Asif Ali Zardari yesterday said his party wanted supremacy of the parlia­ment. The PPP leader paid tribute to the victims of the Karsaz incident on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day. He said that the martyrs had made a history of sacrifice, bravery and loyalty. “The tragedy is unforgettable,” he added.

Zardari said the sacrifices ren­dered by the martyrs of Karsaz will not be in vain. The 18th Constitu­tional Amendment is the fruit of the struggle of the martyrs of democracy and it strengthened the democratic order, he said. Zardari said Pakistan will remain indebted to the blood of the martyrs of democracy until it is made a complete welfare state.

“The objective of the Benazir In­come Support Program is to make the poor and deserving women share­holders in the benefits of the state,” he maintained. Zardari said the PPP will continue to struggle to create the Pakistan dreamt by former premier Benazir Bhutto, where there will be peace and prosperity for the people.

“The country will develop with an independent parliament, the suprem­acy of the constitution and the rule of the people. The youth should support Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as he will never disappoint the na­tion,” Zardari, a former President, said.

Separately, PPP Chairman said the martyrs of the Karsaz tragic in­cident have created an unforgettable story in history by sacrificing their lives. “It is also evi­dence that the Pakistani nation is determined to face and overcome every challenge for democracy,” he added. In a mes­sage released on the 16th anniver­sary of the tragic incident, he said the grief and sorrow of this horrific and bloody incident was still fresh in the minds of the nation. “Today, we pay tribute to the 180 martyrs of the tragic incident and seek mercy from Allah for them. On behalf of the Pakistan People’s Party, I express unity and offer respect to the fami­lies of the martyrs,” he added.