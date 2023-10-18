Pro-Khalistan group donates for Palestinian refugees

SURREY, CANADA-Pro-Khalistan advocacy group Sikh for Justice (SFJ) has announced a $21,000 donation to aid those affected by the recent upsurge in violence in Gaza, attributed to Israel’s aggression against Palestinians after a surprise attack by Hamas. The donation has been sent to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees by the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC. The Gurdwara said it was making contribution in the memory of Shaheed Hardev Singh Nijjar, who previously served as the Gurdwara president and led the Canadian Khalistan referendum campaign.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan campaigner, was assassinated by Indian agents on June 18, 2023, in Surrey, BC. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has blamed the Indian state for sponsoring the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil. In a public letter addressing the donation to Palestinian people, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun conveyed the shared empathy of Sikhs who have endured analogous hardships and displacements in Punjab under Indian rule