Wednesday, October 18, 2023
PSX loses 200 points

APP
October 18, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 200.34 points, a negative change of 0.40 per cent, closing at 49,531.01 points against 49,731.35 points the previous day. A total of 368,340,627 shares valuing Rs 10.404 billion were traded during the day as compared to 467,383,787 shares valuing Rs 14.119 billion the previous day. As many as 347 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 149 of them recorded gains and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

