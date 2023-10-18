Wednesday, October 18, 2023
QWP celebrates 11th foundation day

Our Staff Reporter
October 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) marked its eleventh foundation day with a ceremony held at its headquarters in Peshawar on Tuesday.

The event commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a symbolic act in which QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao raised the party flag to commemorate the occasion. 

A significant number of party members and officeholders from Peshawar attended the celebration. Notable figures like QWP provincial Senior Vice-Chairman Tariq Ahmad Khan and Secretary Information Asad Afridi Advocate were also in attendance. Established on October 17, 2012, the QWP has consistently aimed to advocate for provincial autonomy and economic rights for the Pashtuns residing in the country.

During his speech, Sikandar Sherpao reaffirmed the party’s commitment to tirelessly work for the welfare and prosperity of the Pashtuns, vowing to persist until they receive their rightful entitlements. Enthusiastic activists at the party’s headquarters, Watan Kor, resounded with spirited slogans, and the venue was adorned with the party’s tri-color flags.

Our Staff Reporter

