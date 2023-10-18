Rain-affected people spending nights under open sky

Mohmand - The rain-affected people in the district are being forced to spend nights under the open sky despite the heavy rain and severe cold weather.

Despite the directives of Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman and Commissioner Peshawar Division, the relief officials did not provide any assistance to the affected families. Not a single official bothered to inspect the affected houses.

Over the past two weeks, four people, including three young children, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the tribal district.

A basic Education Com- munity Model school in Atto-khel and dozens of houses were inundated due to floodwater. Several important link roads were affected, and TMA officials were nowhere to be found in the area with no response.

The affected people requested the district administration for help, but no assistance has been provided.

Similarly, upon complaints from local journalists, Senator Hilal- ur-Rahman and Commissioner Peshawar instructed the district administration to visit the affected areas and provide necessary assistance, but no one has visited yet.