Rescue 1122 holds fire safety workshop at APWA to educate students

MULTAN - Rescue 1122 conducted a fire safety workshop at All Pakistan Women Associa­tion (APWA) on Tuesday to educate students and ex­ecutive members on how to deal with fire emergencies. A team of rescuers led by Rescue and Safety Officer, Arshad Khan, conducted the workshop titled “Health and Safety Measures”. The participants were briefed on the main causes of fire, how to extinguish it, and steps to avoid it. APWA gen­eral secretary, Nazia Yasir, executive members Tehm­ina Munir, Yasmin Bokhari, Samar Qasim, Principal Shumaila, instructors Farah Rehman, Laila, and Sobia Muhtaba, and a large num­ber of students attended the workshop. The rescuers stressed the importance of avoiding the factors that can lead to a fire outbreak. They advised that all elec­trical and gas appliances should be turned off and gas valves closed before go­ing to bed.