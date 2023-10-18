Wednesday, October 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rescue 1122 holds fire safety workshop at APWA to educate students

Staff Reporter
October 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Rescue 1122 conducted a fire safety workshop at All Pakistan Women Associa­tion (APWA) on Tuesday to educate students and ex­ecutive members on how to deal with fire emergencies. A team of rescuers led by Rescue and Safety Officer, Arshad Khan, conducted the workshop titled “Health and Safety Measures”. The participants were briefed on the main causes of fire, how to extinguish it, and steps to avoid it. APWA gen­eral secretary, Nazia Yasir, executive members Tehm­ina Munir, Yasmin Bokhari, Samar Qasim, Principal Shumaila, instructors Farah Rehman, Laila, and Sobia Muhtaba, and a large num­ber of students attended the workshop. The rescuers stressed the importance of avoiding the factors that can lead to a fire outbreak. They advised that all elec­trical and gas appliances should be turned off and gas valves closed before go­ing to bed.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1697520911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023