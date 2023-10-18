Rise of essential commodities

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the government’s at­tention to the rising prices of es­sential commodities.

The problem of rising prices has become very common. The prices of essential commodities, such as puls­es, cereals, oil, spices, sugar, onions, vegetables, and other basic necessi­ties of life, have reached new heights. The steep rise in prices has hit hard on the poor and lower-middle-class families. It has become very diffi­cult for people to make ends meet. Middle-class salaried people can­not manage their household bud­gets within their salaries. The poor section of society and wage earn­ers are the worst affected. The main reasons for the price hike are black marketing, hoarding, falling produc­tion, an improper distribution sys­tem, and corruption at all levels.

It’s high time that the government takes the necessary steps to control prices. The government needs to act strictly against hoarding, black mar­keting, and profiteering of essential items. Acts of corruption and brib­ery must be rooted out. Only then can the common man be relieved from the effects of the price rise.

AREEBA SIKANDAR,

Karachi.