Rise of essential commodities

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the government’s attention to the rising prices of essential commodities.
The problem of rising prices has become very common. The prices of essential commodities, such as pulses, cereals, oil, spices, sugar, onions, vegetables, and other basic necessities of life, have reached new heights. The steep rise in prices has hit hard on the poor and lower-middle-class families. It has become very difficult for people to make ends meet. Middle-class salaried people cannot manage their household budgets within their salaries. The poor section of society and wage earners are the worst affected. The main reasons for the price hike are black marketing, hoarding, falling production, an improper distribution system, and corruption at all levels.
It’s high time that the government takes the necessary steps to control prices. The government needs to act strictly against hoarding, black marketing, and profiteering of essential items. Acts of corruption and bribery must be rooted out. Only then can the common man be relieved from the effects of the price rise.
AREEBA SIKANDAR,
Karachi.