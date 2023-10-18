Wednesday, October 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Robbers loot home in broad day light

Our Staff Reporter
October 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Three armed robbers stormed a house and got away with cash worth a lac of rupees with four tola gold in the limits of Rangpur police station here.

According to police, the bandits tied the household with ropes be­fore committing the crime.

The house owner Mohammed Nawaz was said to be inside the home situated at Moza Salahi when the robbers broke into the building this afternoon.

They searched the whole of the house to plunder the said money and gold before escaping the scene.

Rangpur police station was in­formed and SHO alongwith a po­lice official reached out spot and started the inquiry.

DISTRICT GOVT LAUNCHES PROJECT TO ECONOMICALLY STABILISE YOUTH

The Planning and Development Board under the auspices of the district government launched a project to economically stabilise youth and deserving women in four districts including Bahawal­pur, Bahawalnagar Muzaffarnagar and Rajanpur.

LCCI, NAB organise seminar, walk against corruption

It was announced in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali.

He announced that the eco­nomic problems of the backward sections of society should be re­duced.

The project was launched for the first time on the instructions of the Punjab government.

Following the programme, more than 383,000 people within the district limits will be supported by providing financial assistance.

More than 941 women were given plots and out of them about 2,000 poor women were given money to construct their houses.

The officers of the concerned departments participated in the meeting.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1697520911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023