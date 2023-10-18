Rupee sheds 20 paisas against dollar



ISLAMABAD- Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed 20 paisas devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.03 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 276.83. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 276.5 and Rs 278.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 40 paisas to close at Rs 292.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs 291.61, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.85, whereas an increase of 09 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 337.12 as compared to the last closing of Rs 337.03. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal surged by 06 and 05 paisas to close at Rs 75.42 and Rs 73.85 respectively.