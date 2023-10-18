SAU distributes financial support cheques among agriculture engineers

HYDERABAD- Eminent educationists and experts have emphasized that university professors should be allowed to work as consultants in international and national organizations to enhance the economic conditions of the country and capacity-building of the graduates. They also suggested that Pakistan Engineers Council (PEC) should enhance financial support to agricultural engineers for developing innovative startups and small-scale machinery projects. They stated this on Tuesday at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam while addressing the cheque distribution ceremony of financial support to agricultural engineers for startups of their successful ideas. The financial support was funded by the Pakistan Engineers Council (PEC). The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said that agricultural engineers can work better on various ideas including food security, irrigation, land preparation and small agricultural machinery.