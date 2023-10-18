Wednesday, October 18, 2023
SBBWU holds awareness session on Int’l Disasters Risk Reduction Day

Our Staff Reporter
October 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -   Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, in collaboration with Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO), held an awareness session in connection with the International Day for Natural Disasters Risk Reduction at Government Frontier College for Women (GFCW).

The title of the session was “From Knowledge to Faith: Women Leading the Way in Disaster Risk Reduction.” The event was organized to raise awareness about the link between faith, climate change, and disaster risk reduction among female students and to foster cooperation between different faith-based communities in climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Program Officer, Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) Peshawar, Fazle Ghafoor, motivated students to take practical steps towards climate-friendly behaviours and encouraged them to adopt and promote climate-friendly behaviour for disaster risk reduction. Lecturer GFCW Khadija Rehman, selected for DNGFE Cohort-2 by the competent Authority of SBBWU Peshawar to visit the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), United States to present a poster presentation related to natural disaster management.

Principal, GFCW Peshawar, Roshan Zahra, appreciated the efforts of Fazle Ghafoor, Program Officer, Peshawar, Dr. Hamida, Incharge Department of History and Pakistan Studies, Tashfeen Zia, Deputy Registrar Affiliation and Monitoring Section, and Sania Siraj for organizing the enlightening awareness session for the students.

Our Staff Reporter

