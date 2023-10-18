SC grants 15 days to govt to file appeal

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday granted 15-day time to the federal government to file its ap­peal against its decision against the amendments made in the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by former Chief Jus­tice Umar Ata Bandial and compris­ing Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Septem­ber 15 by a majority of 2:1 declared the amendments null and void and ordered the reopening of all corrup­tion cases worth less than Rs500 million that were previously closed against political leaders from vari­ous parties and public office hold­ers. The Court had directed the NAB to return all case records to the rele­vant courts within seven days.

The Attorney General Office said that the extension has been sought to add additional grounds in the ap­peal against the judgment issued by SC on September 15 pertaining to the case. “There is now a right of ap­peal under the Practice and Proce­dure Act,” it added.

The time limit for filing a review petition against the apex court judg­ment expired on October 15, there­fore the government had filed an ap­plication seeking 15 more days for filing an appeal. The government has asked the court to annul the de­cision against the amendments.

Abdul Jabbar and Basharat Mirza, through senior advocate Farooq H Naek, last week filed the review pe­titions under Article 188 of the con­stitution. Zubair Ahmed Siddiqui on Tuesday filed the review petition.

They contended that they were nei­ther a party to the proceedings in Constitutional Petition No.21 of 2022 before this apex court, nor were is­sued notices, at any stage of the said proceedings. They stated they were directly and materially affected by the impugned judgment. The peti­tioner stated he had been condemned unheard. They have contended that the impugned judgment has failed to appreciate that the amendments carried out in the NAO, 1999 by the Parliament did not take away any of­fence from the grip of law, but have streamlined the same through chan­nelling to the relevant authorities.

They added that the impugned judgment made the National Ac­countability (Amendment) Act, 2023 redundant, as the same pro­vided the mechanism for all the cas­es which got effected by the Nation­al Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022 and the National Accountabil­ity (Second Amendment) Act, 2022.