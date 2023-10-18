TEPA given new targets for resource generation

LAHORE - Commissioner and LDA DG Mu­hammad Ali Randhawa chaired an important meeting at Tepa Headquarters here on Tuesday. In the meeting, Chief Engineer Tepa Iqar Hussain, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed gave briefings. For the first time, concrete and compre­hensive measures have been tak­en to make TEPA self-sufficient and profitable, they said. In the meeting, Muhammad Ali Randha­wa assigned new targets to TEPA for resource generation and also asked for strategies. The commis­sioner also set targets to fully mo­bilize all the wings of TEPA and check their performance. In the meeting, it was briefed that for the improvement of underpasses in the city, TEPA has started work under a comprehensive plan. The work done by the M&R Director­ate was also reviewed. A briefing was given on the ongoing works on pedestrian bridges at five lo­cations in Lahore.