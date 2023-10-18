Top police officials reshuffled

LAHORE - IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Tuesday through a notification has reshuffled the position of three high rank police officers belonging to garde 19 and 18 here in the provincial capital. According to the notification SSP security special branch Lahore Umar Farooq Salamat BS-19has been transferred and appointed as SSP Intelligence CTD Lahore. Awaiting posting SSPMustafa Hameed Malik BS-19 has been entrusted with post of SSP Security Special Branch Lahore, following the transferofprevious incumbent of the post SSP Umar Farooq Salamat. Meanwhile, SSP HQ PC(6) Farioqabad Tanveer Ahmad Malik BS-18 has been transferred and posted SP Patrolling Police DG Khan,against an existing post.