Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Top police officials reshuffled

Staff Reporter
October 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Tues­day through a notification has re­shuffled the position of three high rank police officers belonging to garde 19 and 18 here in the pro­vincial capital. According to the notification SSP security special branch Lahore Umar Farooq Sal­amat BS-19has been transferred and appointed as SSP Intelligence CTD Lahore. Awaiting posting SSPMustafa Hameed Malik BS-19 has been entrusted with post of SSP Security Special Branch Lahore, following the transferof­previous incumbent of the post SSP Umar Farooq Salamat. Mean­while, SSP HQ PC(6) Farioqabad Tanveer Ahmad Malik BS-18 has been transferred and posted SP Patrolling Police DG Khan,against an existing post.

Staff Reporter

