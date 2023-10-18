Transport issue at Angoor Adda border resolved after 18 months

South waziristan - After extensive efforts at the Pak-Afghan Angoor Adda border, the transport issue has been amicably resolved after 18 months.

Vehicles parked on both sides were exchanged, and each vehicle was returned to its respective owner. Saif-ur-Rahman Wazir, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Lower South Waziristan, stated that Pak-Afghan border trade had been suspended for the past 18 months, causing disruptions in business activities.

He mentioned that the transportation issue between the two countries had resulted in significant losses, adversely affecting the local economy.

During the event, the president acknowledged that the transport issue was resolved through the collaborative efforts of military leadership, especially IGFC South KP, DC Muhammad Nasir Khan, ADC Kamshir Khan, DPO South Waziristan Lower, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and all other unions.

He expressed gratitude to the military leadership, civil administration, and the police for their role in resolving the transport issue. He also commended the cooperation and contributions of higher officials. He also lauded the role of Paktika Transport President Asadullah Sangari and his entire team from the Afghanistan side, who played a pivotal role in addressing the transport issue around the clock.

It is worth noting that, for the past 18 months, commercial activities on both sides were severely affected due to a personal dispute among some transporters, resulting in substantial losses for traders.