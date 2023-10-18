Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Two killed in different incidents in Faisalabad

Staff Reporter
October 18, 2023
FAISALABAD   -   Two persons were killed in different incidents in the city and its whereabouts during the last 12 hours. A police report said here on Tuesday that a speeding van hit a motorcycle near Tawar stop, Tandlianwala. Con­sequently, Ahmad Ali (45) died on the spot. He was a resident of Chak No 426-JB, Tandlianwala. Police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy and started legal ac­tion against the van driver. A youth was killed by rivals over enmity in the area of Sadr police. According to a spokesperson, Two accused named Hassan Dastgir and Mustafa along with accom­plices abducted one Abbas of Chak No 237-GB and sub­ject him to torture. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The body was removed to the mortu­ary. Police have registered a case and started an investi­gation. Meanwhile, a student of grade-5 was found dead near Novelty Bridge, Samun­dri Road here on Tuesday. According to a spokesper­son, The people of the area spotted the body and in­formed police which took it into custody. During investi­gation, the victim was iden­tified as Saim (10) resident of Siddique Akbar Town in the limits of Mansoorabad police. He has been miss­ing from his home since last night. Police have shifted the body to hospital for mortu­ary and started legal action.

