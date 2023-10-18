Two killed in different incidents in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Two persons were killed in different incidents in the city and its whereabouts during the last 12 hours. A police report said here on Tuesday that a speeding van hit a motorcycle near Tawar stop, Tandlianwala. Consequently, Ahmad Ali (45) died on the spot. He was a resident of Chak No 426-JB, Tandlianwala. Police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy and started legal action against the van driver. A youth was killed by rivals over enmity in the area of Sadr police. According to a spokesperson, Two accused named Hassan Dastgir and Mustafa along with accomplices abducted one Abbas of Chak No 237-GB and subject him to torture. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The body was removed to the mortuary. Police have registered a case and started an investigation. Meanwhile, a student of grade-5 was found dead near Novelty Bridge, Samundri Road here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson, The people of the area spotted the body and informed police which took it into custody. During investigation, the victim was identified as Saim (10) resident of Siddique Akbar Town in the limits of Mansoorabad police. He has been missing from his home since last night. Police have shifted the body to hospital for mortuary and started legal action.