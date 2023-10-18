WB warns to withdraw $700m for Dasu project if contract scrapped

ISLAMABAD - The World Bank has warned Paki­stan that it would withdraw its $700 million for the Dasu Transmission Line project, in case of termination of contract and will not issue any other loan in this regard.

The Vice President of the World Bank has decided to initiate audit and inspection of Dasu Stage-I Proj­ect, said NTDC Board of Directors in its decision on mis-procurement of 765kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad.

It is worth to mention here that the Senate Committee on Power had pointed serious irregularities in the award of contract for 765kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad and directed the Power division to terminate the contract.

The BoD response available with The Nation said that the World Bank’s letter clearly denotes that it will withdraw its loan of $700 mil­lion in case of termination of con­tract by NTDC and will not issue any other loan in this regard.

The Board further perused and considered World Bank Coun­try Director’s letter dated August, 16,2023, the contents whereof fur­ther eliminates the possible space/option of reopening/review of sub­ject procurement and rather inti­mates the consequences of with­drawal of the funded amount and stoppage of any further funding in case of any uncalled action of termi­nation of the contract. Subsequent to the Board’s meeting October 10, 2023, the Board members were in­formed about World Bank’s letter whereby the management has been informed that the Vice President of the World Bank has decided to ini­tiate audit and inspection of Dasu Stage-I Project.

Considering all the above factors the Board is of the view that evalu­ating developments and events i.e. SSC’s recommendations, Manage­ment’s response on each issue, high court orders, speaking order of the then Board and pendency of the appeal against the same, award of contract, issuance of World Bank’s letter of September 15, 2023 and latest letter of October 11,2023 pertaining the audit and inspec­tion of the Project etc. are such de­termining factors, which essential­ly and predominantly rules out the consequence of termination of the contract at this stage on the ba­sis of arithmetic mistakes or er­rors, if any, and that too pertaining to the Pre-award stage, particular­ly when the donor agency (World Bank) has itself taken the step of audit and inspection.

The Board has also extensively de­liberated the importance of the proj­ect and its completion, since it is an overwhelming consensus that the significance of timely completion of the contract is second to none, ow­ing to the need of ensuring timely and effective evacuation of power from Dasu.

Board is of the considered view that any decision of termination of the contract in undue haste on the basis of some procedural irregular­ities and errors is not in the inter­est of the country. In the light of the above explained position and na­tional significance of the project, fi­nancial losses in case of non-com­pletion of project, non-evacuation of cheaper electricity and the pos­sibility of international arbitration expenses/penalty. The Board has unanimously decided and recom­mended not to terminate the con­tract at this stage.

The Board’s Procurement Com­mittee deliberated about the mat­ter, and stated that the project was evaluated on the basis of World Bank guidelines.

The Board members unanimous­ly resolved that since the then NT­DC’s Board has once resolved to award the contract and by virtue of such decision Certain contractu­al rights have come to vest in the contractors, therefore, the Board does not hold any authority now to unilaterally terminate the contract on the basis of events and facts pertaining to pre-award contract sage. The award of contract once having been executed, the legal re­course and authority to terminate the same is now governed by the termination clause of the contract on the basis of any violation there­after and too can only be done un­der the mechanism of law provid­ed and envisaged as per terms and conditions of the contract.