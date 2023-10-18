WB warns to withdraw $700m for Dasu project if contract scrapped

ISLAMABAD - The World Bank has warned Pakistan that it would withdraw its $700 million for the Dasu Transmission Line project, in case of termination of contract and will not issue any other loan in this regard.
The Vice President of the World Bank has decided to initiate audit and inspection of Dasu Stage-I Project, said NTDC Board of Directors in its decision on mis-procurement of 765kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad.
It is worth to mention here that the Senate Committee on Power had pointed serious irregularities in the award of contract for 765kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad and directed the Power division to terminate the contract.
The BoD response available with The Nation said that the World Bank’s letter clearly denotes that it will withdraw its loan of $700 million in case of termination of contract by NTDC and will not issue any other loan in this regard.
The Board further perused and considered World Bank Country Director’s letter dated August, 16,2023, the contents whereof further eliminates the possible space/option of reopening/review of subject procurement and rather intimates the consequences of withdrawal of the funded amount and stoppage of any further funding in case of any uncalled action of termination of the contract. Subsequent to the Board’s meeting October 10, 2023, the Board members were informed about World Bank’s letter whereby the management has been informed that the Vice President of the World Bank has decided to initiate audit and inspection of Dasu Stage-I Project.
Considering all the above factors the Board is of the view that evaluating developments and events i.e. SSC’s recommendations, Management’s response on each issue, high court orders, speaking order of the then Board and pendency of the appeal against the same, award of contract, issuance of World Bank’s letter of September 15, 2023 and latest letter of October 11,2023 pertaining the audit and inspection of the Project etc. are such determining factors, which essentially and predominantly rules out the consequence of termination of the contract at this stage on the basis of arithmetic mistakes or errors, if any, and that too pertaining to the Pre-award stage, particularly when the donor agency (World Bank) has itself taken the step of audit and inspection.
The Board has also extensively deliberated the importance of the project and its completion, since it is an overwhelming consensus that the significance of timely completion of the contract is second to none, owing to the need of ensuring timely and effective evacuation of power from Dasu.
Board is of the considered view that any decision of termination of the contract in undue haste on the basis of some procedural irregularities and errors is not in the interest of the country. In the light of the above explained position and national significance of the project, financial losses in case of non-completion of project, non-evacuation of cheaper electricity and the possibility of international arbitration expenses/penalty. The Board has unanimously decided and recommended not to terminate the contract at this stage.
The Board’s Procurement Committee deliberated about the matter, and stated that the project was evaluated on the basis of World Bank guidelines.
The Board members unanimously resolved that since the then NTDC’s Board has once resolved to award the contract and by virtue of such decision Certain contractual rights have come to vest in the contractors, therefore, the Board does not hold any authority now to unilaterally terminate the contract on the basis of events and facts pertaining to pre-award contract sage. The award of contract once having been executed, the legal recourse and authority to terminate the same is now governed by the termination clause of the contract on the basis of any violation thereafter and too can only be done under the mechanism of law provided and envisaged as per terms and conditions of the contract.