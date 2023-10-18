WBBL stars take trophy over 1000ft to mark mew heights for WBBL

In a one-of-a-kind celebration, Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, recently elevated the league to new heights, in a unique way. The dynamic duo embarked on a unique adventure, taking the coveted WBBL trophy to the pinnacle of Sydney - the iconic Sydney Tower Eye, which soars to a breathtaking 1,014 feet above the Central Business District.

Thrilled by the unprecedented experience, Meg Lanning, the Melbourne Stars' captain, shared her excitement about the upcoming WBBL season, saying, "Never before have I been to such staggering heights. It's super exciting, and I can't wait for the tournament to begin."

Alyssa Healy, a key player for the Sydney Sixers, expressed her enthusiasm for the WBBL's enduring appeal after nine years, stating, "It's nice to see that after all this time, the WBBL is still as thrilling as ever."

In an interesting turn of events, Meg Lanning also praised the decision to include cricket in the Olympics, remarking, "This is an excellent decision." She went on to express her delight, adding, "I'm glad to see cricket being included in the Olympics. It's a monumental leap that will undoubtedly elevate the game to new heights."

Alyssa Healy, who had previously showcased her talent in the Women's IPL, shared her enjoyment of the experience, highlighting her enthusiasm for the growing prospects of women's cricket on the global stage.

She also voiced their desire to see more Indian players participate in the WBBL, emphasizing the league's commitment to inclusivity and its potential to further diversify the talent pool.

WBBL season 09 is to be commenced on 20 oct, Friday from North Sydney Oval where Sydney Sixers to face-off Melbourne Stars in the opening game.