WSSP solarises three tube-wells

PESHAWAR - To harness solar energy and reduce reliance on the national grid, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has successfully converted three tube wells with financial assistance from Islamic Relief.

These solar-powered tube wells are located in Audit Colony, Gullay Baba, and Bahadar Kalay. Additionally, WSSP has implemented an automated water quality testing system and extended the SCADA system to 87 more tube wells, bringing the total to 133 within their administrative domain. This transition is expected to result in significant savings in electricity expenses for the company, with plans in place for the solarization of three additional tube wells.

The inauguration of these solar-powered tube wells was carried out by the caretaker Minister for the Local Government (LG) department, Eng. Aamer Durrani, in the presence of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Hassan Nasir, GM Planning Zamir- ul-Hassan, Zonal Manager Maria Shehnaz, Project Manager Sarmad Rashid from Islamic Relief, Project Engineer Ghulam Muhammad, and Farid Ahmad.

During the ceremony, the minister was informed that the shift to solar energy would not only reduce operational costs but also enhance pumping hours, ensure better service delivery, enable automated monitoring, prompt detection of mechanical and electrical faults, maintain records of electricity consumption, and curb electricity theft.