Awareness seminar about polio held in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD - A seminar was held on Thursday at HM Khawaja Auditorium Hall in Shaheed Benazirabad to raise awareness about polio. The seminar was organized by the Divisional and District Administration of Shaheed Benazirabad in collaboration with the College Education Department and UNICEF. Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon attended the seminar as guests. They emphasized that polio is a deadly disease that can only be prevented by administering polio drops to children. They further stated that polio cases have been reported in the country, particularly in the province, which poses a threat to the future generations. Therefore, it is essential for parents to get their children under the age of five vaccinated to prevent lifelong disability. The officials appealed to parents to participate in the polio campaign and get their children vaccinated, demonstrating responsible citizenship.During the seminar, certificates were distributed to students who won positions in an essay competition on polio eradication.

Dr Jehangir Korai, Divisional Coordinator WHO, provided detailed information about the benefits of polio drops and the risks of not administering them.

Regional Director Colleges Dr Saifullah Jatoi stated that 33 professors and lecturers from 26 colleges in the division have been appointed as ambassadors to raise awareness about polio eradication.

The seminar was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Abdul Majeed, Polio Focal Person Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajput, and a large number of teachers and students from various colleges and schools.