Bilal Sheikh praised as role model for helping thousands in UK through education

LONDON - Labour Member of Parliament (MP) Jas Singh Athwal has said that British-Pakistani educationist Bilal Sheikh is a role model who has provided quality education to thousands of students, introducing new concepts in modern education and serving the UK. The Labour MP for Ilford North and former leader of Redbridge council was speaking at the annual convocation event for Mont Rose College of Management and Sciences, established by Bilal Sheikh nearly 20 years ago. The MP told over 150 graduating students that his parents from Gujranwala in Pakistan migrated to India in 1947 and then migrated to the UK where he was born and their entire focus was on their children to get education and be successful. The ceremony was also attended by Mayor of Redbridge Councillor Sheila A. Bain, Deputy Lieutenant Mr David Utting, Redbridge Councillor Mushtaq Ahmed and around 400 others. The MP said: “I have seen Bilal Sheikh’s journey in the East London area. He came from Pakistan like my father and became an educationist. He has provided opportunities to students from all over the world at his colleges. He is doing an excellent job through his colleges. Students who have graduated under his leadership are today working in senior positions in health care, hospitality and social care all over the UK. He has provided jobs to more than 300 people in the UK. He is a role model for others to follow.” The MP said there are many others like him of immigrant background who have become a backbone of the UK’s society and economy but the far-right don’t want people to know about this contribution. Bilal Sheikh, who is known for installing three years ago a portrait of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at Whitehall’s prestigious private members’ club, the National Liberal Club said, he entered the field of education over 18 years ago because it was his parents’ wish to help others through education. He said: “My parents placed their entire focus on education and learning. I started this mission in Pakistan. I am proud to say that thousands of students in London have graduated from our colleges and today working in hospitals, travel, tourism and arts. Those who have qualified through us are working in senior positions. We do two graduations every year and in each term around 25-300 students graduate from our establishments. In 18 years, more than 50000 students have graduated from us. We are now planning to establish independent universities and colleges. We will be investing over £20 million very soon. Our popular programmes are healthcare and social services.” Bilal Sheikh said there used to be hundreds of colleges around 15 years ago but the Home Office launched a crackdown and rooted out substandard and fake colleges. “That has helped the sector a lot. We take on only a limited number of students to provide top quality education and to meet the home office requirements. Education in the UK is viewed as a key to individual success and a vital foundation for the country’s social, economic, and cultural progress.” In March 2022, Bilal Sheikh had commissioned Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait at the National Liberal Club. That was considered a great honour for Barrister Mohammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, to be recognised after 109 years. Jinnah was a club member in 1913, along with Mr Dadabhai Naoroji. The portrait was installed as part of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Anniversary celebrations.