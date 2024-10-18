Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bilawal meets JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman to discuss constitutional amendment

Bilawal meets JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman to discuss constitutional amendment
Web Desk
6:17 PM | October 18, 2024
National

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by a PPP delegation, met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday to discuss the proposed constitutional amendment and the broader political situation.

The PPP delegation included Syed Naveed Qamar, Murtaza Wahab, and Jameel Soomro. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Maulana Attaur Rehman were also present at the meeting.

Prior to this, a delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had also met with the JUI-F chief at his residence.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1729229262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024