Bilawal meets JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman to discuss constitutional amendment

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by a PPP delegation, met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday to discuss the proposed constitutional amendment and the broader political situation.

The PPP delegation included Syed Naveed Qamar, Murtaza Wahab, and Jameel Soomro. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Maulana Attaur Rehman were also present at the meeting.

Prior to this, a delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had also met with the JUI-F chief at his residence.