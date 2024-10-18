Bilawal named PPP parliamentary leader amid push for 26th constitutional amendment

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has nominated its chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, as the party's parliamentary leader in the National Assembly, as efforts continue to build consensus on the contentious 26th , which focuses on judicial reforms.

The nomination comes as the government seeks to secure enough votes to pass the amendment, requiring a two-thirds majority. PPP leader Khursheed Shah confirmed Bilawal's nomination and expressed hope that the amendment, for which many party members sacrificed, would be successful.

Documents were submitted by PPP leader Naveed Qamar to formalize Bilawal's role, granting him authority to direct party members on key votes in the National Assembly.