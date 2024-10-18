CCPO Lahore clarifies alleged college assault, warns against false social media propaganda

Bilal Siddique Kamyana held a press conference at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh to address concerns regarding the alleged assault of a student at a private college.

In response to the viral spread of unverified claims on social media, the Lahore police swiftly launched an investigation, including the interrogation of the implicated college security guard from Sargodha.

Kamyana revealed that after thoroughly reviewing 12 hours of CCTV footage from the college, no evidence of the alleged assault was found. Furthermore, students featured in the circulated videos were questioned, and inquiries were made at all local hospitals to identify any potential victims—none of which yielded any proof of the incident.

The CCPO announced that 24 individuals have been arrested for damaging public property, and FIRs have been registered against them. Additionally, FIRs are being filed against 31 more individuals involved in the unrest. Kamyana emphasized that all related video footage and witness statements would be forwarded to the FIA for further action against those spreading misinformation.

To address the ongoing issue, a high-level government committee has been formed, along with a seven-member FIA team, to crack down on those responsible for circulating false news. Kamyana reiterated that, despite the widespread propaganda, no credible evidence supporting the alleged assault has surfaced. He urged anyone with verifiable information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

He also issued a warning that individuals spreading false propaganda on social media would face consequences under cybercrime laws. The CCPO advised parents to discourage their children from participating in protests or acts of vandalism to avoid future legal repercussions. He underscored that while peaceful protest is a legitimate right, the police would take firm legal action against those engaging in violence and public disorder.