China likely to increase tariffs on imported fuel cars with large-displacement engines

October 18, 2024
BEIJING  -  China’s Ministry of Commerce (MoC) yesterday said the country was studying increasing tariffs on imported fuel-powered vehicles with large-displacement engines. A decision will be made prudently after comprehensive consideration of various factors, MoC spokesperson He Yadong said at a news conference. To a question on negotiations between China and the European Union (EU) on electric vehicle tariffs, the spokesperson said China has demonstrated utmost sincerity and flexibility, and the two sides have made important progress in certain areas. However, significant differences remain at this stage of the negotiation process, as the EU has failed to actively respond to the core concerns of both Chinese and European industries, he said. China had formally invited the EU to send a technical team to China as soon as possible for the next phase of face-to-face consultations, said the spokesperson. He said China has made all necessary preparations and is awaiting a response from the EU side.

