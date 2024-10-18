CM Maryam pledges to eradicate poverty

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has pledged to eradicate poverty on world poverty day. “A strong, prosperous and stable society is possible only when the weak and backward classes are supported,” said the chief minister in her message on the occasion. She described poverty as just not an economic problem, but something arising out of lack of education, health, and justice. Madam Chief Minister said,”As soon as she assumed office, she pledged to end poverty through social justice and economic development.” She added, “‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program has been launched for the poor homeless people.” Chief Minister Maryam said,”Rs 400 billion historic Kisan package has been started for farmers.” She added,”Skills programs, employment opportunities and other innovative measures are being taken to save every youth from poverty. Madam chief minister noted,”Himat card has been launched for the financial support of special people.” She said,”Women are on the path of economic independence to end poverty.” She highlighted,”Concrete steps have been taken to end temporary inflation and reduce prices of essential commodities.” She said,”Success in the struggle to eradicate poverty hinges on performing our shared responsibility.”Meanwhile, The Punjab government has allocated Rs 130 billion for Honhaar Scholarship Programme under the directions of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif as today is the last day for the registration of students under this programme.

‘Honhaar’ Scholarship Information Desk has been established in universities and students of 68 disciplines/subjects will be awarded scholarships under Honhaar Scholarship Program.

According to the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 30,000 students will be awarded scholarships every year. Students of 50 public sector universities across Punjab will be able to obtain the scholarships. Under the undergraduate degree program, scholarships will be provided for 4 to 5 years.

It was informed that 30 percent of matric and 70 percent of intermediate marks will be used to determine merit/eligibility of the students. Full tuition fees of students will be paid under the ‘Honhaar’ Scholarship Program. Citizens of Punjab who are below 22 years of age and have income less than Rs. 3 lakh will be able to get the scholarship. MBBS and BDS students will also be able to apply for ‘Honhaar’ Scholarship Program. Applications for the scholarship can be applied at honhaarscholarship. punjabhec.gov.pk till (today) 18th October.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Every student of Punjab is my son and every female student is my daughter. Scholarships will be awarded to students for higher education purely on the basis of merit. The objective of the ‘Honhaar’ Scholarship Program is to provide opportunities for higher education to students obtaining higher grades but having limited resources.