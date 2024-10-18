Commissioner conducts surprise inspection of water supply scheme

Kohat - Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah, as part of his ongoing campaign to assess departmental performance under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s “Awami Agenda,” conducted a surprise inspection of the water supply scheme in Juzara village, District Hangu, on Thursday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Hangu Gohar Zaman Wazir.

During the inspection, the Commissioner discovered that the top cover of the water tank, located on a hilltop, was completely open, posing a serious risk of human accidents. He also noted that a significant section of the supply line pipe was broken, resulting in a considerable wastage of drinking water. Additionally, the inspection revealed a buildup of dirt and dust inside the tank. On-site, the Commissioner ordered the District Head of Public Health to clean the water tank and repair the damaged supply line. He further directed strict disciplinary action against the responsible officials and subordinate staff of the Public Health Department.

Local residents reported that more than 2,000 households benefit from this water tank and expressed their satisfaction with the actions taken by the Commissioner. He has previously warned that any lapses or negligence within any department would lead to disciplinary measures against the District Heads.