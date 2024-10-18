Committee condemns raid on KP House

Peshawar - The Special Committee of the Provincial Assembly, chaired by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Munir Hussain Laghmani, convened its third meeting to discuss the recent incident at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad. The meeting was attended by various MPAs and representatives from the Home Department, Administration, Police, Communications and Works, and the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Faisal Utmankhail. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons, Humayun Khan, also participated.

During the meeting, members unanimously condemned the attack on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, describing it as an assault on the federal unit and a violation of provincial autonomy. The committee expressed concerns over the federal government’s indifference and discussed initiating legal proceedings against responsible individuals or institutions. It was decided to approach the Law Department for legal redress regarding the damages incurred.

Chairperson Munir Laghmani emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House should not be referred to as FATA House, noting that ownership has shifted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government following the merger of the tribal districts. He directed relevant authorities to provide a comprehensive report on the property’s ownership status.

MPA Ahmed Kundi highlighted the need for financial data relating to the damages at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House from October 5 to October 15.

The Advocate General informed the committee that necessary legal documentation has been prepared in accordance with the Chief Minister’s directives. This Special Committee was formed under Rule 194 of the Provincial Assembly Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules 1988, marking its third meeting to seek a report on the incident.