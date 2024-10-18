Committee highlights gaps in domestic violence law implementation

Peshawar - The Legal Aid Committee held its third quarterly meeting on October 17 to address critical legal and human rights issues while advancing access to justice for vulnerable communities. The meeting was chaired by Shawana Shah, the founding chair of Da Hawwa Lur.

In her opening remarks, Shah warmly welcomed participants and emphasized the importance of collaboration in enhancing access to justice for marginalized groups. She acknowledged the dedication of committee members and partners in tackling complex legal issues, particularly gender-based violence (GBV) and the rights of transgender communities. Shah reaffirmed Da Hawwa Lur’s commitment to advocating for these marginalized groups and stressed the need for innovative solutions to protect human rights defenders (HRDs).

The meeting began with a recap of key decisions and outcomes from the previous session, reflecting on successes and areas for improvement since the last gathering. A comprehensive presentation on GBV statistics from January to August 2024 highlighted the necessity for enhanced legal aid interventions and stronger coordination with law enforcement to support survivors.

Mehwish Kakakhel, a prominent member of the Legal Aid Committee, shared updates regarding her petition, indicating that the High Court had instructed the district court to handle cases under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence against Women (Protection and Prevention) Act 2021. However, she raised concerns that the district committees crucial for the Act’s implementation and oversight had yet to be notified.

The committee also addressed the pressing concerns of the transgender community, discussing the X-Cards and Guru registration process aimed at formalizing the identities and legal status of transgender individuals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The committee reiterated its commitment to working closely with community leaders to ensure smooth registration and legal recognition.

In a strategic discussion, the committee examined the risks faced by human rights defenders, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Proposed measures to mitigate these risks included enhanced security protocols, networking with international organizations, and capacity-building for HRDs to ensure their safety and continued protection of human rights.

The meeting concluded with Shawana Shah summarizing the key discussions and outlining the next steps to be taken.