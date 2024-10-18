Consensus achieved on formation of constitutional bench, claims Punjab Governor

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has claimed that consensus has been achieved among the political parties on the formation of a constitutional bench instead of the constitutional court. The Punjab governor who attended an important three-party meeting on constitutional amendment at Raiwind on Wednesday stated this during an informal meeting with senior journalists at the Governor House.

on Thursday.

Saleem Haider said that a constitutional amendment will soon be passed as consensus has been evolved on the formation of a constitutional bench. He also stated that there was an overall consensus on the constitutional package among the political parties.

The governor said that the situation in the country cannot afford any chaos and all political forces should get united on issues of national importance. He said that the PPP, as an ally, wanted the government to complete its term. He added that political stability in the country is vital to the economic development of the country.

The governor said that the country’s economy has started to improve. He further stated that the country’s image has improved with the hosting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and foreign investment has also increased.

In response to a question, the governor said that the agreement regarding power sharing with the PML-N has not been implemented yet, but despite this, they are standing with the government for the sake of the country.

In response to another question regarding differences with PMLN, the Punjab governor said that difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy.