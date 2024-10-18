Cricket Centre Club clinches PCB Inter Zonal Championship trophy

LAHORE - Cricket Centre Club emerged as champions of the PCB Inter Zonal Club Cricket Championship (Lahore Region) after securing a convincing 9-wicket victory over Javed Memorial Cricket Club in the final, held at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground. Batting first, Javed Memorial Cricket Club posted a total of 171-9 in their allotted 40 overs. Saad Khan top-scored with 46 runs, while Bilal Khan contributed 28 and Anwer Khan added 26. The bowling attack of Cricket Centre was led by M Waheed and Fahad Rasool, both claiming 3 wickets each, with Saif ur Rehman, Asif Ali, and Kamran Afzal chipping in with a wicket apiece. In reply, Cricket Centre Club comfortably chased down the target of 172 with more than 16 overs to spare, losing only one wicket. Imran Butt played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 85, while Ahmed Sultan supported him with a solid 72. Imran Butt and Fahad Rasool were jointly named players of the match for their outstanding performances. In the individual accolades, Ahmed Sultan was named best batter of the tournament for his impressive 498 runs, while Uzair Bin Yasir emerged as best bowler with 23 wickets. M Yasir was crowned player of the tournament, having scored 471 runs and taken 19 wickets. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed and andSenior GM of Domestic Cricket at PCB Junaid Zia, who jointly served as the chief guests. Both dignitaries presented awards to players and organizers and praised the efforts that went into organizing the championship.

Khawaja Nadeem also provided a detailed summary of the event, noting that a total of 333 matches were played across the PCB Club Cricket Tournament in the Lahore Region. The matches were distributed as follows: 85 in North Zone, 121 in East Zone, and 123 in West Zone, with the final featuring the champions of each zone.

The event was attended by prominent cricket officials and organizers, including Imran Bucha (Chief Selector LRCA), Bilal Muqeet (President East Zone), M Ejaz Butt (President North Zone), and Sardar Naushad Ahmed (President West Zone), among many others who contributed to the success of the tournament.