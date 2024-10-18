DC addresses citizens’ concerns through open court

Abbottabad - In a proactive effort to address citizens’ concerns, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal convened a meeting in line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government directives and the Chief Minister’s people-friendly agenda. During the meeting, he actively listened to residents’ issues and instructed relevant officials to take immediate action for their resolution.

The “Open Door Policy” aims to facilitate timely solutions to public grievances and ensure easy access to government offices, allowing citizens to present their concerns without barriers. Deputy Commissioner Iqbal emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents and providing swift resolutions to their problems.

To further this objective, an open court is held daily at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, enabling citizens to share their issues freely. Iqbal directed departmental officers to act without delay in addressing citizens’ concerns, underscoring the administration’s dedication to serving the public and prioritizing their needs.

He encouraged citizens to take full advantage of the “Open Door Policy” and present their issues without hesitation for prompt action. The Deputy Commissioner reassured attendees that both the government and administration are fully committed to resolving public problems at their doorstep.