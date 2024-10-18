Dr Kamran assumes additional charge of VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR - The Punjab government assigned additional charge of Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan. In this regard, the Higher Education Commission Department issued a notification. Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran assumed the charge of the vice chancellor of the IUB.

Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad, Registrar Muhammad Shaji-ur-Rahman and other officers welcomed him. Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran is a renowned teacher and researcher and has extensive experience in teaching and research as well as management. He did his PhD Computer Engineering in Digital Circuit Design from Beijing Institute of Technology China in 2007. He was appointed Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan on September 10, 2022.

DR BUKHARI ALLOWED TO WORK AS MS BVH

Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Government of Punjab allowed Dr. Aamir Mehmood Bukhari to continue work as Medical Superintendent of Bahawal Victoria Hospital for a period of next three months. In this regard, a notification was also issued by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Department here on Thursday. Dr. Aamir Mehmood Bukhari (APMO/BS-19), Bahawal Victoria Hospital is hereby allowed to hold additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent for three months or till the arrival of a regular incumbent.