Ending Amnesty

Reform is never straightforward. It involves a fundamental, step-by-step transformation of the system, requiring a rethinking of various elements and a replacement of foundational structures. The same holds true for the economic reform currently being undertaken by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government.

Simply imposing tariffs, reforming the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and seeking accountability from other revenue sources will not suffice. There are systemic faults that must also be addressed for the reform process to be complete. In this context, the Pakistani government should reconsider how the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approaches corruption and tax collection, particularly from politicians and prominent public figures.

The statements made by FBR chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial during his address to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) are especially relevant. He pointed out that ineffective schemes offered by government bodies like NAB have undermined the tax system. Coming from the head of the FBR, arguably the most crucial figure in Pakistan’s struggle to improve its revenue streams, these comments demand serious attention.

If those from whom we seek voluntary tax payments can simply evade the law, wait for a NAB case, and then return only a fraction of what they owe under lenient schemes, gaining immunity for their crimes, why would any wealthy individual bother paying taxes at all? This legalized form of corruption not only undermines anti-fraud and anti-corruption efforts but also severely damages the country’s ability to collect revenue. It is high time Pakistan reformed the entire system, not just its surface.