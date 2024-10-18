Excise dept sets up mobile facility at Trail 3

ISLAMABAD - The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department on Thursday set up a mobile facility here at Trail 3. The aim is to make essential services more accessible. According to an E&T spokesman, the excise staff stationed at the parking lot to assist residents from 3.00 to 5.00 pm.

The move was a part of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) doorstep initiative. Citizens hailing from nearby areas got civic facilities through a dedicated van, he said. The spokesman further said that the initiative was designed to streamline vehicle-related procedures such as registration, transfer, and token tax payment.

He said apart from this, applicants can simply call the department’s helpline at 111-383-383 for vehicle registration and transfer at their doorsteps. This initiative not only caters to individual needs but also represents a move towards personalized public service, he concluded.

Meanwhile, after the successful completion of the SCO summit in the Federal Capital, the activities in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration offices have returned to normal. In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday listened to issues of various complainants and issued directives to the department concerned for their resolution.

DC Memon assured that all citizens would have the opportunity to voice their concerns under the district’s open-door policy.

On the occasion, he instructed the relevant authorities to address these issues without delay, highlighting that resolving public problems is the district administration’s primary focus. Memon emphasized that no case would be left unattended, and action would be taken against any officer found delaying the resolution of citizens’ complaints.

The DC reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the administration works efficiently to serve the masses.