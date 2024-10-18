Facades of 14 high-rises on Shahra-e-Faisal get fresh paint

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting to review the project of beautification of Shara-e-Faisal at his office on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended among others by the Director General of Sindh Building control authority Rasheed Solangi , Deputy Commissioner East Shehzad Abbassi ( through video link) senior officers of KDA KMC and Cantonment Boards. The meeting was informed that work is underway on the project of beutification of Karachi’s main road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, under the directives of the Sindh government.

The project involves painting the facade of all private high-rise buildings on Shahrah-e-Faisal to beautify them. So far, painting work has been completed on 14 buildings, out of 20 buildings as identified needed to be painted and work on six buildings will be completed within the next week.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the project for the beautification of Shahra-e-Faisal in detail. Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority, Rasheed Solangi, briefed the meeting, stating that 20 private high-rise buildings on Shahrah-e-Faisal were being painted to beautify them due to their dilapidated condition. This is to ensure that visitors entering the city from other cities or countries via the airport do not get a bad impression, and instead, enter the city with a good impression.

The buildings so far have been painted include Falaknaz Tower ,Falaknaz Height, Falaknaz View, Falaknaz Arcade ,Falaknaz Centre, Falaknaz Plaza, Falaknaz Pride and Moon Arcade.

Work on the buildings leftover include Meena Avenue ,Airport View ,Rafi Mansion, Rafi Star Apartment Fort Sultan and Madam Apartment.

The meeting was assured that the work on the buildings left would be completed within one week, Commissioner asked the SBCA to get the new buildings considering the visual impact and a unique color scheme.

The meeting was informed that builders’ association chairman Hassan Bakhshi , and the concerned builders including Falaknaz builders provided full support in beautifying the buildings.

The meeting appreciated the role of Sindh Building Control Authority, builders’ association, and relevant builders. It was decided to plan and beautify other dilapidated buildings in the city.

Priority will be given to beautifying Bolton Market and old, dilapidated buildings. Historic and ancient buildings will be painted in consultation and coordination of experts and relevant architects.

The meeting decided that in the next step Tariq Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, and other key roads would also be painted to beautify them. Sindh Building Control Authority was asked to immediately conduct a survey and make arrangements in this regard.