FIA busts six-member gang for online fraud

MULTAN - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Multan arrested six suspects while taking action against a organised gang involved in online fraud, blackmailing, extortion, and call spoofing.

The arrested gang criminals were identified as Umar, Farooq, Pervez, Sajad, Amjad, Javed and Anwar.

According to the FIA spokesperson , the arrested suspects were apprehended during a raid at Ghara Mor ,Chak No186 Mailsi .During raid smartphones and different accounts linked to fake transactions were seized from the possession of the suspects. Apprehended Suspects are currently under investigation,he Added.

FIA NABS THREE ‘HAWALA/HUNDI’ OPERATORS

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite Circle Multan on Thursday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the hawala/hundi and illegal currency exchange.

According to the spokesperson here,the suspects, identified as Hassan Adeel, Shahbaz Aslam, and Khurram Mukhtar residents of Burewala,were operating illegal currency exchanges without licenses.

The team also recovered huge amount of local and foreign currency including Rs. 2.45 million Pakistani currency, 10,020 Saudi Riyals, 5,170 UAE Dirhams,1,000 Malaysian Ringgits, 550 Australian Dollars, 520 Euros, 350 British Pounds, and 301 Omani Riyals. A case was registered against them.

127,011 KISSAN CARD APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ACROSS MULTAN DIVISION

Agricultural Secretariat Southern Punjab received so far over 127,011 applications for Kissan card across the Bahawalpur division.

The official source told APP here on Thursday that as many as 38940 applications were received from district Bahawalpur, 46,915 from district Bahawal Nagar and 13,096 from district Rahim Yar Khan. He highlighted that a total of 44,559 Kissan Cards including 14421 cards in Bahawalpur, 17042 in Bahawal Nagar and 13096 cards in Rahim Yar Khan,were already distributed among the growers. The cards facility was meant to offer various kind of agricultural subsidies for underlying demands of the growers, said the source. The initiative aimed to benefit 0.5 million farmers, with each farmer could be eligible for loans ranging from PKR 30,000 to PKR 150,000 per acre,he added. Meanwhile,the CM Green Tractor Scheme will distribute 10,000 tractors among farmers over the course of the year.