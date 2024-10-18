Finance minister briefs US ambassador on taxation, energy reforms

ISLAMABAD - The United States on Thursday appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for improving macroeconomic stability and lauded the government for initiating challenging and bold reforms. US Ambassador Donald Blome said this during a meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here. The Ambassador reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in technical and development initiatives, and promoting high-quality US investment for economic growth of Pakistan. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for improving macroeconomic stability and lauded the government for initiating challenging and bold reforms, particularly in the taxation and energy sectors. During the meeting, the finance minister reiterated the government’s resolve to carry on with broad-based reforms on taxation, energy and SOE fronts. He said the government was committed to raising the country’s tax to GDP ratio to 13.5 per cent by plugging leakages and bringing untaxed sectors in the net. He said the government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved a comprehensive transformation plan for FBR and brought in experts on the Board of PRAL (IT arm of FBR). During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed. Senator Aurangzeb called the macroeconomic reforms “work in progress” and pointed to more serious challenges of climate change and child stunting which threatened to perpetuate inequalities and disrupt the pace of economic growth and stability in Pakistan over the medium to long term. He said Pakistan looked forward to building climate resilience through adaptation reforms and averting malnutrition with the technical and financial support of development partners for ensuring holistic development goals.