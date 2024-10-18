Gold prices up by Rs700 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs277,900 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs277,200 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs600 to Rs238,254 from Rs237,654, whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs218,400 from Rs217,850, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,050 and Rs2,614.88, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,682 from $2,675, the association reported.