Friday, October 18, 2024
Govt intentionally making constitution controversial: Liaqat Baloch

Muhammad Sabrin
October 18, 2024
ATTOCK  -  Government by introducing constitutional amendments is doing nothing but intentionally making constitution controversial. Attention be given towards solution of the problems being faced by the people. Naib Ameer Jamaat Islami Liaqat Baloch said this while addressing press conference in Attock. On the occassion, JI General Secretary North Punjab Iqbal Khan, Secretary Information Sana Ullah Bukhari, Junaid Khan were also present. Liaqat Baloch said the amendments being made in constitution are not political but the motto is to make the constitution controversial and this will further aggravate the prevailing situation and uncertainty will increase. He said that some one was black mailing the government in this context. He said in the coming November, JI is planning to hold referendum and in the light of the result of the referendum, future line of action will be decided.

