Hosting SCO summit further improved Pak image globally: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar yesterday said that hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Council of Heads of Government meeting has further improved the image of Pakistan globally. In an interview, he termed the hosting of a result of the country’s successful foreign policy. The Minister said the world is acknowledging the true potential of Pakistan and its importance as a key player in the region. He highlighted the important role of Pakistan in addressing the issues including climate change, sustainable development, counter-terrorism, economic policies, investment and trade and peace and security. He said the hosting of SCO meeting will bring long-term benefits for the country. Tarar said the visiting dignitaries were appreciative of Pakistan’s role in the region. He said Pakistan’s economic indicators are improving and there will be more good news for the people in the coming days. Tarar said that world is acknowledging the true potential of Pakistan and its importance as a key player in the region. Leaders from China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, India, Iran, and other countries, along with observer states and dialogue partners, participated in the two-day . It is noteworthy that Pakistan had assumed the chairmanship of the Heads of Government Council for the year 2023-24 during the meeting held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in October 2023.