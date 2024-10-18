IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work. According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, G-15, Quaidabad Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kot Jabi, Garja-1 Feeder, Islamabad Circle, Club 1- Feeders.

On Saturday, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Ali pur Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, PAF, Humayun, New Kalyam, Old Kalyam, Jatha Hathial, Bisali, Industrial, Bhal, Ghometi, Jarrar Camp, Khasala, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Azharabad, Mohammadi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Rata, Kayani Road Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Chakral, Circle Feeders, G SO Circle. From 08:00 am to 01:00 pm, Parliament House, F-Plant, Freighter House, Embassy, Park Secretariat 2, Parliament Lodges, Awan Sadar, PM House, Islamabad Club 2-, Shakar Padian, PTV, Polyclinic G-6/3, State Bank, Islamabad Club One, Kohsar Market, NPCC, Melody, Sports Club, Convention Centre, CDA Pump Feeders. From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, 132KV N.D.C Fateh Jang Consumer Grid Station and surrounding areas. Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani have accelerated their ongoing operation against unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 959 besides issuing challan slips to 7951.

According to a police spokesman, Police took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators during last 52 days.

He said that fines amounting to over Rs 8.6 million were imposed on the rules violators. Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against unfit commercial vehicles.

Rawalpindi district Police under special campaign launched in Rawalpindi district were taking action against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers. Legal action was taken against 678 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.

The licenses of 27 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 49 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.

All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added.

He said that the traveling time of the vehicles was also being checked. Legal action would be ensured against those endanger lives of the citizens, he said.

The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSVs owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence.

The special squad of City Traffic Police are also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed.

A special campaign was also launched for awareness of the citizens and drivers, he added.