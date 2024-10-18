Indian Sideshow

Overshadowed by the meetings and agreements at the SCO summit was the arrival of Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar in Pakistan, where he held discussions with his counterparts. Billed as a historic event, marking the first visit of an Indian Foreign Minister to Pakistan in over a decade, the significance of the occasion was quickly diluted by the tone of the Indian delegation. Even before arriving, Jaishankar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had downplayed any possibility of rapprochement or extending—or accepting—an olive branch from Pakistan.

Given the BJP’s declining popularity in India and its faltering anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistan, hyper-nationalistic rhetoric, expecting a softening of stance was always unrealistic. With key elections approaching in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, diplomacy was never likely to be on the agenda. This became evident during Jaishankar’s visit, as his remarks stood in stark contrast to the summit’s focus on fostering cooperation. While other nations discussed closer strategic ties, India remained aloof, reiterating claims of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. Ironically, this accusation came at a time when India itself was facing allegations of aiding in the assassination of a Canadian national, a diplomatic crisis that has recently escalated.

In addition, Jaishankar dismissed rumours of a meeting with the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, aimed at rekindling cricket ties between the two countries. By denying even the possibility of such talks, the Indian delegation revealed its unwillingness to engage. In the end, India’s participation was no surprise—while it accepted the invitation to the summit, it made clear that it had no intention of fostering friendly relations, merely attending and then departing.