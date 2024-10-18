Israeli officials claim army killed Hamas leader Sinwar in Gaza

The Israeli army announced Thursday that it had killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a military operation in the Gaza Strip.

In an official statement on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichae Adree confirmed “the elimination” of Sinwar in Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also confirmed the killing.

The military admitted that there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area where Sinwar was killed.

This July, Israel was also blamed for the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.