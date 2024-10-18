Jahangir Khan Squash Championship commences today

LAHORE - The Al Baraka Bank Jahangir Khan Squash Championship 2024 is scheduled to take place from October 18 to 21 at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex. The qualification round will kick off on October 18, while the main round will begin on October 19, both at the same venue.Jahangir Khan, the squash legend, shared that for the first time, junior tournaments have been registered with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), featuring both U-17 and U-19 categories. This PSA registration is expected to improve the international rankings of Pakistani players. Additionally, an U-11 category will also be held during the championship. The total prize money for the tournament stands at Rs 350,000. Jahangir Khan expressed his satisfaction with personally overseeing the Al Baraka Bank tournament. Recently, four PSA satellite tournaments were successfully organized, with no entry fees charged to participants. He also revealed plans to hold $3,000 satellite tournaments next year, aiming to provide further support, including accommodation facilities for players. However, he noted that the shortage of sponsors remains a challenge, but efforts are ongoing to improve arrangements for the athletes. Jahangir Khan emphasized that such events provide players with ample opportunities to enhance their performance. The final of the event will be played on October 21, with players from across Pakistan participating in the competition.The squash legend also thanked Al Baraka Bank for sponsoring the tournament.