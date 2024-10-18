Friday, October 18, 2024
Japan confirms season’s 1st bird flu outbreak

October 18, 2024
HOKKAIDO  -  Japan confirmed its first bird flu outbreak of the season Thursday on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, local media reported. Around 19,000 birds are set to be culled at a poultry farm in Atsuma, southern Hokkaido, after a highly contagious strain of avian influenza was detected, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News. Authorities implemented quarantine measures for nearby farms to prevent the virus from spreading, following genetic testing that confirmed the infection. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has instructed relevant agencies to act quickly to contain the outbreak and urged business operators to enforce strict precautions, the report said. In response to the outbreak, local authorities also restricted the movement of more than 700,000 birds at five poultry farms in the affected area.

