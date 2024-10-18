JUI-F chief threatens to halt talks over pressure on party members

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has warned that his party may suspend negotiations with the government regarding the proposed constitutional amendment, citing pressure on their members.

Speaking to the media on Thursday alongside PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders in Islamabad, Fazlur Rehman said, “We are engaging with the government with complete openness.” However, he expressed concern over reports of intimidation faced by members of both JUI-F and PTI.

“If such tactics continue, we will be forced to end discussions,” Fazlur Rehman cautioned.

He stressed the importance of including a major opposition party in any constitutional amendment, noting that the process must be unanimous, with the opposition actively involved. He also acknowledged PTI’s positive participation, saying they had agreed to continue consultations on Friday.

Fazlur Rehman urged the government and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to expand representation in the special committee for constitutional amendments by including members from bar associations. He warned that stakeholders should not be sidelined, hinting that the government might not be taking their conciliatory efforts seriously.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan echoed these concerns, stating that PTI had approached the negotiations with an open mind, but ongoing reports of abduction and harassment of their members raised serious reservations. He warned that if the government continues with unilateral legislation, PTI will withdraw from the process.