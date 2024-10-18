Friday, October 18, 2024
Kohat dist body approves 31 projects

Our Staff Reporter
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Kohat  -  An important meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram on October 17, attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning (ADC F&P) and officials from various departments, including Social Welfare, Education, Public Health, Communications and Works (C&W), and TMA Gumbat.

During the meeting, the committee approved a total of 31 developmental schemes, which included 12 projects in Public Health, 2 in Irrigation, 13 related to the PPC street, 3 in Education, and one project focused on Poverty Reduction. Deputy Commissioner Kohat emphasized the need for authorities to complete these developmental schemes within the stipulated time and adhere to the required standards to ensure better services for the community.

In a separate engagement, the Deputy Commissioner, alongside the District Election Commissioner Kohat, visited Government Primary School and Government Girls High School Alizai to review security and other arrangements for the upcoming local government by-elections. DC Kohat also presided over a meeting concerning the preparations and arrangements for the elections.

, directing authorities to ensure transparent elections and full implementation of the code of conduct.

