Friday, October 18, 2024
KP governor warns on faculty roles, urges fight against poverty

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who also serves as the chancellor of public sector universities, has issued a stern warning regarding the appointment of teaching faculty to administrative positions within universities. He emphasized that strict legal action would be taken under Section 12(7) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012 (amended 2016) against any violations.

In a letter to the vice chancellors (VCs) of public sector universities, the governor highlighted ongoing violations of Section 17-A of the KP Universities Act, which restricts the appointment of faculty to administrative posts. He requested a comprehensive report detailing the names and roles of faculty members in such positions and warned of legal consequences for non-compliance. Following the directive, the Agriculture University and Islamia College University in Peshawar have repatriated teaching faculty members back to their departments.

Committee highlights gaps in domestic violence law implementation

Separately, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, on the eve of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, emphasized the importance of collective efforts in tackling poverty. He called for concrete actions and policies to uplift marginalized communities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where terrorism has worsened unemployment and poverty.

Kundi stressed that peace, women’s empowerment, and youth engagement are key to economic stability. He highlighted the need for improving education, healthcare, and job opportunities to pave the way for poverty eradication .

and urged public participation in building a stronger, self-sufficient society.

OUR STAFF REPORT

