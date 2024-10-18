KP govt launches eight flagship projects

Peshawar - Following the successful launch of the “Awami Agenda,” the provincial government, led by Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, is set to launch eight flagship projects aimed at fostering socio-economic development and accessibility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These projects include life insurance for all, the establishment of a Provincial Islamic Takaful Insurance Company, a Solarization Program, Homestay Tourism, the construction of the Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, a 120 km long Transmission Line, a Trade Corridors Hub, and the establishment of a Debt Management Fund. Completion is targeted by the end of 2027.

A recent high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Gandapur discussed the initiative. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is set to introduce universal health coverage for its entire population and now aims to provide life insurance compensation of 500,000 to 1,000,000 PKR for the head of a family.

The meeting approved the establishment of a Provincial Islamic Takaful Insurance Company to meet the demand for Islamic insurance and ensure sustainable social protection initiatives. The Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway will serve as an international trade corridor, spanning 365 km through 12 districts, connecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Balochistan and Punjab, while providing direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Additionally, a 120 km long 220 KV Power Transmission Line will be constructed from Swat to Chakdara to evacuate clean energy produced by the government’s Hydro Power projects. This initiative is expected to generate 54 billion PKR annually for the province and provide cheaper electricity for industries and discounted rates for residents.

The Trade Corridors Hub at Torkham aims to streamline trade activities with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics, supported by a dedicated Cargo Railway Track from Peshawar to Torkham. The Solarization Program will provide solar-powered energy solutions to 65,000 low-income households in the first phase, with additional units available on easy repayment terms in the second phase.

The concept of Homestay Tourism was also approved to create eco-friendly accommodations, allowing tourists to experience local culture while providing income opportunities for residents in remote areas. Furthermore, the establishment of a Debt Management Fund aims to enhance fiscal resilience, with the provincial government committing to allocate at least 5% of total provincial debt to the fund.

Emphasizing the importance of these projects, Chief Minister Gandapur stated that their completion would pave the way for financial self-sustainability and empower communities for socio-economic uplift. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would significantly promote trade, economic activities, and social protection in the province.